A 30-YEAR-OLD HGV driver from Warrington was scalped and left with other serious injuries as the result of a horrific car crash on the Balearic Island of Ibiza.

The accident happened on September 8 when the hire car in which Vincent Brodie was travelling crashed and turned over three times.

Brodie was sitting in the passenger seat, according to reports in the UK press, and suffered a huge gash in his right arm as well as a tear to an artery in his thigh that left his life at risk. The other occupants in the car suffered only minor injuries.

He had only been on the island for a few hours before the accident took place.

After being rushed to hospital in Ibiza for treatment, including operations to repair his scalp with skin grafts, he was flown back to the UK last week and taken to Whiston Hospital, according to The Echo.

His mother Sarah flew to the Balearic Island the day after the crash.

“I can’t remember getting there,” she told reporters in the UK. “I was in total panic mode. I was just thinking I could get there and he was going to be dead. I just kept thinking he couldn’t be alive with the trauma he’d had.”

Sarah also said that she had been desperately trying to speak to Europcar, the hire company that supplied the Audi in which Brodie was travelling, given that the airbags in the vehicle apparently did not work.

“I just don’t understand why the airbags didn’t deploy,” she said. “I don’t have a clue. Not one airbag went off.”

Brodie’s mother also expressed her gratitude for the work of the doctors in Ibiza but expressed her fears for his future.

“Vincent has life-long head injuries,” she said. “He’s been left with tinnitus in his ear, his anxiety is through the roof, he’s off work. He’s scared he’ll lose his apartment because he can’t pay the £500-a-month rent.”

