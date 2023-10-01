THE NUMBER of abortions carried out in Spain during 2022 came in at 98,136, which represents a 9% increase on the year before.

That’s according to the latest data published by the central Health Ministry, and reported by news agency EFE.

The figures also show that there were 11.68 abortions for every 1,000 women aged between 15 and 44, compared to 10.7 in 2021. This figure for last year is the highest seen since 2013, when it came in at 11.74.

The General Directorate for Public Health stated, however, that the figures are ‘in accordance with the fluctuations of the rates of between 10 and 12 per thousand seen in recent years’.

Of the total number of abortions carried out in 2022, just 17% were carried out in public hospitals compared to 83% in private clinics.

In four of Spain’s regions – Cantabria, Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha and Murcia – not a single termination was carried out in a public hospital.

As for the reasons that women cited to end their pregnancies, 91% were personal requests, 6% due to serious risks to the life or health of the woman, and 3% due to serious foetal anomalies.

A total of 67% of the women who had an abortion in 2022 were doing so for the first time, while 22% had done so one time before and 7% had done so on two occasions.

Read more: