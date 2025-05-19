From Marbella to Madrid: The Costa del Sol’s original guiri signs for Real in €60m deal

DEAN Huijsen, a Dutch-born Spanish international who spent his childhood on the Costa del Sol, will join Real Madrid this summer after the Spanish giants activated a €60 million release clause.

The 20-year-old defender will make the move from Premier League side AFC Bournemouth after an impressive season which culminated in a nomination for the league’s Young Player of the Season award.

Huijsen will join up with his new teammates following Bournemouth’s final two games of the season, against Manchester City and Leicester City respectively.

In a statement, Los Blancos said: “Real Madrid CF and AFC Bournemouth have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Dean Huijsen, who will remain tied to our club for the next five seasons, from 1 June 2025 to 30 June 2030.”

The accelerated nature of the transfer will allow Huijsen to play for Real at this summer’s inaugural revamped Club World Cup. Real’s first game of the post-Carlo Ancelotti era is against Saudi side Al-Hilal in Miami on June 18.

Huijsen was born in Amsterdam in April 2005 to Mascha Wijsmuller and former Jong Ajax player Donny Huijsen.

Dean Huijsen (left) has impressed for English side AFC Bournemouth this season. Credit: Cordon Press

Aged just five, Huijsen and his family relocated to Marbella on the Costa del Sol, joining a burgeoning Dutch expat community.

Huijsen played for Malaga at youth level before moving to Italian side Juventus at just sixteen years of age. He had a spell on loan at Roma under the tutelage of legendary boss Jose Mourinho before joining Bournemouth last summer for a €20 million fee.

The 6ft 5in centre-half has made 30 appearances for the Cherries this season, scoring three crucial goals and reasserting himself as one of Europe’s top prospects.

Known as the ‘chill guy’ by many supporters, Huijsen’s impressive run of form led to an international call-up by Spain in March earlier this year, even though the youngster had represented his native Netherlands at various youth levels.

Huijsen’s first game for La Roja was, coincidentally, away against the Netherlands in the quarter-final of the UEFA Nations League. The classy defender was subject to a torrent of abuse from the home crowd, many of whom viewed his choice to represent Spain as a betrayal.

Huijsen (left) made his debut for Spain in March against the country of his birth, the Netherlands. Credit: Cordon Press

“At first I didn’t have a Spanish passport, but when the opportunity came to get a passport fast-tracked, I made the decision. Spain is my home. I have lived in Spain all my life and done everything related to football here. My childhood friends are Spanish,” Huijsen said about choosing to represent Spain.

He added: “Getting called up was already the best moment of my career and playing for Spain makes me really proud, against whoever. The best players are in Spain and it is an honour to be with them.”

Huijsen is fluent in English, Spanish, Dutch and Italian.