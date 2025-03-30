Spain working with Portugal and Morocco to host 2035 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals

SPAIN’S football federation(RFEF) will make a joint bid with Portugal and Morocco to host the 2035 Women’s World Cup finals.

The three countries are already the hosts for the Men’s World Cup in five years time.

The RFEF president Rafael Louzan said: “What better way can women’s sport be visualized than with the contribution of the most important world leading sporting event that exists, a World Cup?”

RFEF BOSS, LOUZAN(Cordon Press image)

“That is what we are working on and next week is the deadline for submissions,” he said at an event at the King Juan Carlos University in Madrid.

Spain are the current Women’s World Cup champions, beating England in the final in Sydney back in August 2023.

Their success was somewhat tainted by the controversial kissing incident involving former RFEF chief Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso.

The RFEF took major criticism over what happened including alleged attempts to bully the player to minimise the damage caused by Rubiales who resigned three weeks later.

Rafael Louzan’s announcement came as a surprise but he did not expand further.

National coach, Monste Tome, said: “It would be great news if Spain could be among the options to bring the Women’s World Cup here, to our country.”

A RFEF source told the El Pais newspaper; “We are working with Portugal and Morocco, and we are getting some good feedback.”

“The plan is to take advantage of 2030 with all the infrastructures already in place as the basis for the 2035 bid,” the source added.

Football’s world governing body FIFA will make the final decision in the second quarter of next year.