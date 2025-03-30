Gibraltar hails the ‘legacy and contribution’ of long-serving media director as he announces his departure

TRIBUTES have poured in after the Gibraltar government’s media director announced he is stepping down after 15 years of distinguished service.

Clive Golt has been a pivotal figure in Gibraltar’s government communications for two different governments.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo praised Golt’s contributions, describing him as a ‘fundamental figure’ in Gibraltar’s political landscape.

“Clive provided my generation with a platform to engage in political debate, first at GBC and then as our international media interface,” Picardo said.

“His passion for Gibraltar and its people, his unwavering belief in the power of good journalism, and his extraordinary ability to connect with people across borders have made him an extremely valuable asset to our Government.”

Throughout his tenure, Golt has been renowned for his ability to cultivate relationships with Spanish media and political circles, ensuring Gibraltar’s perspective is heard and respected internationally.

Originally brought into the role by the previous incumbent Sir Peter Caruana KC, Golt has consistently risen above partisan interests to serve the broader community.

While relinquishing his current position, Golt will remain actively involved in the government’s communications strategy.

He is expected to continue nurturing his extensive network in Spain, a relationship he has carefully developed to facilitate dialogue and understanding.

The Government of Gibraltar has expressed deep gratitude for Golt’s 15 years of service, acknowledging his significant contribution to the nation’s democratic communication.

The long-standing communications expert will continue to support the government’s international communications efforts.

Further details about the upcoming communications plan are anticipated in the coming weeks.