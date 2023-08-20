SPAIN have beaten England in a hard-fought World Cup final in Australia.

Olga Carmona scored the only goal with a finish from wide on the left.

It is the first time Spain has taken the women’s World Cup trophy – in fact they had never won a knockout round game in a major championship until this tournament.

It was heart-break for England in what was only their second loss since Sarina Wiegman took charge of the team in 2021.

In a tense affair both sides had chances in the first half with Laura Hemp smashing a left-footed curler against the post following a Rachel Daly cut back to the edge of the penalty area.

Spain came back almost immediately with Mariona Caldentey’s whipped cross finding Salma Paralluelo, who scuffed her chance from close range. The ball deflected to Alba Redondo, who couldn’t beat Mary Earps in goal after a poor connection.

But they did not have long to wait – in the 29th minute Carmona charged down the left flank and hit a low powerful shot past Earps into the far-right corner.

Spain had a chance in the 66th minute to double their lead when a VAR decision gave them a penalty, but Earps saved her spot-kick.

Despite England’s efforts to get back in the match they never tested Catalina Coll in the Spanish goal, and Spain held on to claim the title.

