THE three most expensive streets to buy a house in Spain are all on the Costa del Sol, according to real estate portal Idealista.

The study reveals that luxury housing development Coto Zagaleta, in Benahavis, is the country’s priciest spot for purchasing your dream home.

The average house in the high-standing urbanizacion costs €10,763,937 million, the price to enjoy the quietness and beauty of the Serrania de Ronda with outstanding views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Ranking second, only a few miles away from Zagaleta, Marbella’s Mozart Street is not for everyone’s wallet either.

A property in the exclusive street has an average price of €7,940,375 million, making it a desired spot for some of the world’s wealthiest people.

In third place, also in Marbella, Osa Menor Street is another example of housing opulence.

Buying a property in this luxurious development would cost you around €7,175,888 million, a price only a few can afford.

