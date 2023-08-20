THIS is the moment Spanish fans celebrated their 1-0 victory in the women’s football World Cup final on Sunday.

The Lionesses failed to bring football home against a defiant La Roja, who scored off the bar in the first half.

British bars and pubs across the Costa del Sol opened early for the clash, with terraces filled from as early as 10am.

Teresa Laborde, 55, from Seville, can be seen in a video erupting into a celebratory dance inside the Kinsale bar in the expat haven of La Puerta de la Duquesa, just a few miles west of Marbella.

She told the Olive Press: ‘I’m so happy we’ve won, I was s******g my pants towards the end and could barely watch the match, this means a lot to us.

‘England played really well and should be proud of themselves.’

Another clip shows one solitary table inside the bar whooping and cheering while one Spanish spectator waves a T-shirt in the air.

Elsewhere, a Spanish accordion player was seen playing to dejected English fans.

In video obtained by the Olive Press, he can be heard saying ‘sorry’ as he played Viva España on his instrument outside the popular Ryder’s bar in Puerta de la Duquesa on the Costa del Sol.