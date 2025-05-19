WATCH: Horror collision between lorry and bus injures 12 and shuts down Costa del Sol motorway

A BUS and a truck collided on Sunday on the AP-7 at the height of Torremolinos and left a dozen people injured, according to emergency services.



The accident occurred around noon at kilometre 998 of the AP-7, with four vehicles being involved: 2 cars, a bus and a truck.



11 people travelling on the bus were injured, with the other injured person being the truck driver, who was trapped in his cabin and had to be freed by firefighters with specialised equipment.

?? Una colisión entre un camión y un autobús de pasajeros en la AP-7 a la altura de Torremolinos ha obligado al corte total de la vía desde el mediodía de este domingo.



An X-video by 101TV Malaga shows the extent of the damage to the vehicles, and makes one wonder how high the forces involved were.

Emergency services were dispatched to the location to assist the injured and secure the area of the accident.

The incident caused some traffic jams in the direction of Cadiz, with a total length of two and a half kilometres, but they were quickly resolved at around 4pm.