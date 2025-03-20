20 Mar, 2025
20 Mar, 2025 @ 11:43
Watch: Viral moment local in Spain’s Andalucia jumps into flood water to rescue a cat

A LOCAL in Andalucia has been praised on social media after jumping into flood water to save a cat trapped in a river. 

The young women made the brave jump into Cordoba’s Rio Guadalquivir, going viral on TikTok.

In the video, a white and grey cat is seen perched on top of some branches, bracing itself to jump towards dry land.

The woman, dressed in a nude tracksuit, spots the cat and lowers herself into the muddy water. 

Nevertheless, the cat attempts to jump to safety, before the woman grabs it and attempts to get it onto the wall. 

It struggles and tries to get away but the woman perseveres, eventually getting the cat out of the river with the help of another local. 

In just 24 hours after being published on March 18, the video reached almost a million views and 35,000 likes.

Social media users have flocked to praise the young woman, saying she has ‘restored their faith in humanity’. 

“I hope the world is full of people like her, thank you,” said one TikTok user. 

Another added: “She didn’t even think about herself, just threw herself into the water to save the cat, she has all my respect and admiration.” 

