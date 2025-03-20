Shackleton International School: Excellence in Global Education in Valencia

Since its opening in 2021, Shackleton has been focused on preparing students for a limitless future

If you are looking for a school that provides a world-class education and prepares your child for global success, Shackleton International School is the place for you. With an outstanding academic programme that equips students with both skills and knowledge, it gives them the tools they need to thrive.

From an early stage, Shackleton fosters an inclusive, multicultural environment where students from different backgrounds learn together and develop a truly international perspective. Their dedicated teaching staff ensure that every student receives individual attention and support, and endorses critical thinking, communication skills and adaptability to prepare their students for a dynamic and changing global landscape.

At Shackleton the key to future success is a strong academic foundation. Their EYFS and Primary programmes are designed to nurture young learners through a dynamic and exploratory approach, giving them the confidence and skills they need to move seamlessly into higher levels of education.

Shackleton International School is a certified Cambridge school, delivering a rigorous curriculum that is recognised and respected worldwide. Shackleton students follow the prestigious English National Curriculum, which encourages strong analytical, problem-solving, and independent learning skills. Throughout Year 9, 10 and 11 they work towards the Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), a significant milestone in their academic journey.

Additionally, Shackleton International School is an official IBDP (International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme) candidate school and is in the process of achieving full IB certification. The IB framework is synonymous with academic excellence and holistic development, fostering students who are curious, globally minded and socially responsible. The school’s commitment to achieving IB accreditation underlines its dedication to providing the highest standards of education and a future-focused learning environment.

Shackleton International School provides an enriching learning environment with first class facilities that support academic excellence. The school has modern science laboratories designed to encourage experimental learning. Students have access to the latest tools, preparing them for the technological demands of the future. Modern classrooms, collaborative learning spaces and sports facilities create an atmosphere where students can thrive both academically and personally.

Admissions Open for the 2025/2026 Academic Year

Shackleton International School welcomes families seeking a high-quality international education for their children. Admissions are now open, and they invite you to discover what makes this school exceptional.

Contact the Admissions Office to schedule a meeting and discover how their committed teachers inspire children’s love for learning and support their growth.

For more information visit www.shackletonschool.com.

Shackleton International School

Benieu 9, Burjassot, Valencia

info@shackletonschool.com

Tel: 960 450 340