20 Mar, 2025
20 Mar, 2025 @ 11:10
Foreign buyers accounted for HALF of all property sales in Alicante last year

JUST over half of all property sales last year in Alicante province were to foreign buyers.

Figures from the Valencia Notary Association revealed that non-Spaniards accounted for 30,290 sales- 50.6% of sales, an increase of 0.7%.

Foreigners bought two out of three new-builds in the area last year and the province accounted for just over 20% of all property transactions made in Spain.

British purchasers led the list on 3,545 deals but that was 10% down on the previous year.

Other traditional markets also fell with Germany down by 13.2% and France by 11.3%.

The overall figure though was boosted by a big rise in home buyers from Eastern Europe.

Polish purchasers are now the fourth-largest international clients in the Alicante real estate sector, buying 2,850 properties in 2024- 32% more than the previous year.

Sales to buyers from Poland are five times higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lithuanians purchased 611 homes, a 32.2% increase and there were also big percentage rises among other countries that have borders with Russia.

Another strong market is from the Netherlands with a 20% rise but neighbouring Belgium dropped by 3%.

The average outlay by foreign buyers was just over €198,000 per home, according to the notary figures.

That’s 12% up on 2023 and around €67,000 more than what Spanish buyers paid in the same period,

The bottom line is that home sales to foreigners last year generated more than €6 billion in Alicante province for the first time, surpassing the previous record in 2022.

As a comparison, exports from the area’s industries and agriculture totalled nearly €7 billion last year.

