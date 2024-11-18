This city in Alicante is a hot favourite among the rich, claims property expert

A PROPERTY expert has claimed this city in Alicante is a ‘hot favourite’ among the rich

The Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol have long been among the top choices for affluent foreign buyers seeking a second home.

Alcoy is known for its bridges and stunning natural beauty. Photo: Turismo Alcoy

While the sunny climate and proximity to the sea remain key attractions, an increasing number of buyers are now turning their attention to the peace and privacy offered by Spain’s rural areas.

Ihor Katrych, founder of K&N Elite, a real estate agency with nearly a decade of experience, has observed this shift firsthand with areas like Alcoy growing in popularity.

Known as the city of bridges, Alcoy is the gateway to the stunning Sierra de Mariola Natural Park and is full of history and culture.

According to the Ukrainian businessman, there is a growing demand for properties situated in quieter, secluded locations like Alcoy which still have vibrant city life just a drive away.

“Rural areas offer two main advantages,” explains Katrych.

“Buyers can find larger plots of land for constructing their homes, and they can enjoy greater tranquillity and privacy away from their neighbours. We have several estates with stunning mansions in the Alcoy area, which are particularly popular with high-net-worth individuals.”

One of Alcoy’s key selling points for K&N Elite’s clients is its proximity to the airports in Alicante and Valencia.

“Coastal areas tend to be busier, but in the countryside, people can enjoy their land, perhaps even plant orange groves,” Katrych adds.

The shift in demand for exclusive properties on the Costa Blanca reflects the changing preferences of new residents.

While many buyers previously sought holiday homes, Katrych explains that families with school-aged children are increasingly drawn to areas like Cabo de las Huertas and Playa de San Juan.

In contrast, those opting for properties in inland regions such as Alcoy are choosing a more rustic lifestyle.

These buyers favour expansive estates surrounded by natural beauty while still benefiting from convenient access to Alicante and Valencia airports.

“This province has it all—mountains, beaches, cities, universities, and schools,” says Katrych. “It’s a comprehensive region that attracts a diverse clientele looking for all types of properties, from beachfront villas to rural estates in the countryside.”

The evolving market highlights Spain’s versatility as a destination, catering to a range of lifestyles and preferences.