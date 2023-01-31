FAMOUS Gibraltar pop-rock band ‘Taxi’ sold out their first three local concerts in four years at the Sunborn Hotel last weekend.

The band, formed after the break-up of Melon Diesel in 2005, got nominated for a Latin Grammy Award in 2010 after a number of Spanish chart hits.

Loyal fans descended on the Rock from Spain to catch a glimpse of their favourite band and were not disappointed.

Taxi played English and Spanish songs with all their usual energy over the two nights at the Sunborn Floating Hotel.

Now, the band-members are writing new material after their last album came out in 2013.

Charismatic Gibraltarian vocalist Dylan Ferro heads the band, with two fellow locals Dani Fa and Daniel Bugeja playing guitar alongside him.

The music group played at a few festivals last summer ahead of a busier calendar this year.

A large part of their fan-base is located in Spanish capital Madrid, with over 8,000 monthly listeners of their relaxed tunes on a popular music platform.

The talented musicians will play two more shows more locally, on February 10 and 11, both at the Aurora Ballroom in the Sunborn Hotel.

Local band Jetstream have warmed up the public as a backing act for Taxi.

Tickets for Friday’s performance are sold out but fans can still buy a place for their last performance on the Rock on February 11.

To top it off, the band’s members received an Extraordinary Award for their part in Melon Diesel, which had real success in Spain in the late 1990s and early noughties.

