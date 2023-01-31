IN a rare incident, drivers on the A-7 dual carriageway as it passes through the town of Marbella in Malaga, were surprised to find the road full of €50 notes.

A bag containing €20,000 in €50 notes apparently blew open and scattered the A7 in Marbella yesterday morning, Monday, January 30, shortly before 11:30am.

According to Policia Local, the ‘rain of banknotes’ occurred just after a minor traffic accident took place on the A7 motorway in the Cadiz direction, near the La Cañada shopping centre in Marbella.

Apparently, two Arab nationals who were travelling in the crashed vehicle and were carrying a bag with cash.

Due to the collision, the bag ended up flying out of the window and littered the road, in what looked more like a movie scene than your typical Monday morning commute.

The ‘raining’ money led to a major traffic jam as commuters stopped their vehicles to grab the cash.

Un conductor lanza billetes de 50€ por la ventanilla del coche y paraliza la autovía



? Marbella, Málaga pic.twitter.com/iNwsuNxA0W — SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) January 30, 2023

The amount of money lost is unknown.

The maximum amount of cash that a person can carry within Spanish territory is regulated by Law, 10/2010 of April 28, aimed at preventing money laundering and the financing of terrorism in Spain, and is set at €100,000 within Spanish territory, reduced to 10,000 euros when leaving or entering the country.

READ MORE:

€140,000 cash found in spare wheel of stolen car in Spain’s Mijas

Fugitive wanted over sexual crime used Malaga hostel as hideout