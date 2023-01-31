AS of yesterday, January 30, chess tournaments are being played across schools in Malaga province.

More than 60 primary schools in Malaga are taking part in the 4th School Chess League organised by Fundación Unicaja, in collaboration with Chess Attitude.

The tournament, which takes place during school hours, will see some 6000 schoolchildren put their dynamic minds to the test.

The competition will follow the Swiss system of play, with 4 to 5 rounds per tournament and identical rules in all schools.

As a novelty, in this edition there will be two finals with the aim of involving as many participants and finalists as possible.

The School Chess League is part of the Unicaja Foundation’s programme of educational, social and cultural activities and responds to its interest in promoting initiatives that encourage the comprehensive training of children and enable them to acquire values that they can apply in their daily lives.

This is the fourth year in which the Unicaja Foundation School Chess League has been held, which year after year promotes teamwork and companionship among thousands of schoolchildren from numerous schools in the province.

In four editions, the competition has already become the largest chess league of all those held in Andalucia.

