The Costa del Sol is notorious for its drug activity, but perhaps no other photo sums it up better than this one.

Dozens of petrol cans used to refuel narcotic boats transporting drugs to and from Spain and Morocco have washed up on a Manilva beach this morning.

Strong winds sweeping north from Africa overnight caused the white fuel cans dropped out at sea to wash ashore, near Port Duquesa.

The cans are frequently used by criminals to store petrol in, enough to last them the trip across, either from Spain to Morocco or vice-versa – They’re then often dumped out at sea.

It is also not uncommon for the odd pack of hashish to wash up on Costa del Sol beaches.

Just last week the Olive Press observed Guardia Civil boats scouring the shallow waters at a beach near Marbella for any traces of drugs or paraphernalia.

