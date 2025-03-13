Live The Spanish Language and Rural Culture During the Best Time of Year – And Save 25% with the Olive Press!

TO truly learn Spanish, it’s best to get beyond the grammar and actually live the language! Imagine waking up in a charming village of Jarandilla de la Vera, nestled among the mountains in Extremadura, Spain. Step out into the fresh air and engage in Spanish conversational lessons tailored to your skill level. Then practice your Spanish by participating in the region’s rich culture through guided activities, breathtaking hikes, and real-life local experiences.

And our next language and cultural immersion experience, April 13-19, is an especially good time to visit. It coincides with Spain’s vibrant Semana Santa (Holy Week), providing opportunities to participate in deeply moving traditions that occur only this time of year!

At Aloha Vera , you get to live the language, while embracing the culture. We take care of everything so you can focus on your journey:

Spanish conversational classes with expert native instructors

with expert native instructors Comfortable accommodation in an authentic rural setting

in an authentic rural setting Delicious meals featuring fresh, local ingredients

featuring fresh, Unforgettable cultural and nature-based experiences like wine tastings, yoga, and exploring hidden villages

With our 25% discount through Olive Press and 30% off for a second guest, there’s no better time to experience this incredible adventure. Book now and secure your place!

Participants during the Spanish lessons at Aloha Vera beautiful house

Discover Extremadura – A Land of History, Nature, and Picturesque Villages

Extremadura is one of Spain’s best-kept secrets, offering a perfect blend of rich history, unspoiled nature, and lively traditions. From the medieval charm of Jarandilla de la Vera to the stunning landscapes of the Sierra de Gredos, this region is a paradise for nature lovers and history enthusiasts alike.

Explore the nearby Monastery of Yuste, the final resting place of Emperor Charles V. Our journey also takes us through the charming villages of La Vera, where you can experience traditional Spanish life, admire stunning architecture, and interact with welcoming locals. Visit picturesque villages like Valverde de la Vera and Villanueva de la Vera, where time seems to stand still. Walk through charming streets lined with traditional wooden balconies, explore historic squares, and soak in the authentic rural atmosphere of this unique region.

Nature and Tradition in Perfect Harmony

Extremadura is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes. The region is home to Los Pilones, a series of natural pools perfect for a refreshing swim, and the Monfragüe National Park, a paradise for birdwatchers. Experience the beauty of cherry blossoms in the Valle del Jerte or taste the world-famous pimentón de la Vera, a smoky paprika that adds flavor to Spanish cuisine. Plan your visit with us at Aloha Vera!



Natural pools for a refreshing swim

Upcoming Event – April 13-19, 2025

Join us for an unforgettable Spanish language and cultural immersion experience during Semana Santa, one of Spain’s most spectacular and meaningful celebrations from April 13-19. Experience a full week of language learning, cultural activities, and the magic of Semana Santa processions, traditions, and celebrations in the heart of Extremadura. Spaces are limited—reserve your spot now!

Limited-Time Offer – Book Now!

25% discoun t when booking through Olive Press

t when booking through 30% off for a second accompanying person

Reserve your place today at Aloha Vera’s official website .

Recognized for Excellence

Awarded the Rural Entrepreneurial Ideas Program (PIE) 2022, Aloha Vera is a leader in sustainable language tourism.

Stephanie Cavaroc and Natalia Rivas, the Aloha Vera founders, with the Rural Entrepreneurial Ideas Program (PIE) 2022 award







Your Spanish Adventure Awaits!

Improve your Spanish, embrace Spanish culture, and explore the wonders of Extremadura. Whether you seek history, nature, or authentic cultural immersion, Aloha Vera offers an experience like no other.

Visit Aloha Vera’s official website and secure your spot today!