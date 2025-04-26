MULLINS IT OVER: Rather than complaining about tourists, locals in Spain should complain about building standards, writes Charlie Mullins

IT’S my first Easter as a proper member of the ex-pat community.

Sure I’ve been here over the bank holiday before, but now I’ve decided to become a permanent fixture here, I’m seeing things a bit differently… and some of what I see ain’t all milk and honey!

It might sound a bit boring but what’s been going on with the damn weather?

Until I saw the forecast for this week moving forwards I was beginning to think I was some kind of rain magnet.

But there’s a serious point in here somewhere and it’s right up my alley: Just because it’s sunny a lot of the time doesn’t mean builders get a pass on putting up houses to the most basic of standards.

After just two months of wet weather, 90% of the homes in southern Spain are leaking like a sieve.

It would be nice if someone could come up with (and enforce) some proper building regulations.

Protests

Not too much that goes on in and around Malaga gets into the international press but that wasn’t true for the anti-tourism protest we’ve had recently.

Obviously it all kicked off in places like Barcelona and the Canaries, and I get that people need somewhere affordable to live.

But is that really true for here? Or are they just jumping on a popular bandwagon?

I’m told this coast used to be known as the ‘Costa del Viento’ or the windy coast (ED: Don’t you mean Cadiz’s Costa de la Luz, Charlie?) and before tourists began to come, build homes and resorts, all that was around was a few fishing villages.

So if people of all nationalities got over their silly differences and protested about shoddy workmanship instead of each other, we might get somewhere.

Being a plumber is both my enemy and my friend, but the simple fact is local builders need to up their game and get some of the basics right. Quite simply, homes need to be watertight and fit for human habitation!!

And on that note while I certainly ain’t the Pope and I’m not currently running for Archbishop of Canterbury, I do have an Easter message and it’s for all the insurance companies out there processing victims’ claims.

Think of your fellow man, be charitable, and if that’s not in the underwriters holy handbook, have the grace not to hide behind too many ridiculous loopholes.

Yes, play the Good Samaritan and leave some bread for those who have been less fortunate during these recent great floods.