Russian oligarch who spent time in ’10 European prisons’ has been squatting for years on luxurious Costa Blanca estate

A CONVICTED Russian criminal has been squatting with his family ‘for years’ on an luxurious Costa Blanca urbanisation.

Cuatro TV’s ‘En Boca de Todos’ programme described the unnamed man as an oligarch who spent time in prisons across Europe and has been tracked by Interpol.

He is living in Altea Hills- a favourite location in Spain for wealthy Russians.

CUATRO LIVE, ALTEA HILLS

Cuatro claims he has paid nothing towards the property for a decade and has a debt of over €17,000 in community fees alone.

He did own the home years ago until a bank seized it, but he and his family remained.

The new owner allegedly offered the Russian €75,000 to move on, but nothing happened.

Incredibly, the property was then sold with the squatter laying down some new departure terms.

He demanded an advance payment of €50,000 and after his eventual exit, an additional €20,000 more.

A man called Mario- a representative of the current owner- told Cuatro that no money has been handed over because he believes the squatter would not leave.

The rightful owner has also received death threats.

“He threatened the family, he knows where the owner lives… In the end he is a little scared and so am I,” said Mario.

He said he did not know the nature of the crimes that the Russian had been sentenced and incarcerated for.

Cuatro also ran audio of the squatter’s son where he said: “An Interpol group from Madrid has come for my father and have been here for a month watching.”

“My father has been in 10 prisons in Europe, I mean, he’s not just any person, okay? He’s not a guy who… My father is very stubborn.”

Spain’s laws on evictions has changed recently with ‘speedy trials’ being introduced.

When Cuatro was at the scene, the Guardia Civil were there and there was confirmation that legal action to execute an eviction was being taken