‘Shots fired’ in Estepona urbanisation as Desokupa eviction team tried to move in on squatters

SHOTS were reportedly fired in the Cancelada area of Estepona on Tuesday evening during a tense attempted eviction carried out by a private Desokupa team.

The incident unfolded shortly after 7pm near Calle Carmen Conde, where the eviction firm had been deployed to remove a group of squatters from a residential property.

Gunfire erupted after the squatters, who had been successfully removed, allegedly returned to the scene.

Following reports of the incident, the Policia Nacional were called to the area.

Upon arrival, officers secured the scene and discovered at least two spent bullet casings, according to SUR.

Forensic teams combed the area for evidence, while investigators began taking witness statements to piece together the chain of events.

Authorities are also probing whether the suspected shooters fled in a vehicle, prompting the launch of a formal investigation into the incident.

The dramatic episode is the latest in a spate of firearm-related incidents across the province of Malaga.

The incident came less than 24 hours after a man was gunned down in Mijas, in what police suspect was a targeted attack following a football match.

Other recent incidents include a nightclub shooting in Marbella on Good Friday and a family feud that left one man wounded in Malaga city on Holy Thursday.

Police have expressed growing concern over the apparent rise in gun violence in the region, pointing to an increase in the circulation of illegal firearms on the Costa del Sol.