Spain’s heartthrob cardiologist returns with advice on how to avoid suffering a heart attack while young

SPAIN’S favourite social media health expert, Dr Aurelio Rojas, is back once again with his latest warning: heart attacks are on the rise among young people, and modern lifestyles may be to blame.

“There is something as a cardiologist that worries me, and I would like to know what you think,” Rojas says on Instagram and TikTok, where he shares medical insights with his followers.

His latest message is a stark one: “The number of heart attacks among young people is rising every year,” he claims.

“And the most shocking thing is that many of these people are athletes and they look after themselves,” he reveals.

Rojas, known for blending charm with science-backed advice, highlights a series of lifestyle choices that are silently damaging the hearts of young people – whether they look healthy on the outside or not.

Among the biggest culprits: a diet high in ultra-processed foods, refined sugars, and trans fats, which he says cause ‘silent inflammation from childhood – every bite leaves a mark.’

Sedentary lifestyles and a lack of strength training are also putting young adults at risk, as muscle mass is a protective factor for cardiovascular health.

Smoking, vaping, and recreational drug use – even occasionally – can also be enough to trigger a heart attack, while chronic stress and poor sleep disrupt the nervous system and overwork the heart, Rojas explains.

Another key warning from the cardiologist is that standard health check-ups are often not enough.

To help prevent heart attacks at a young age, Rojas offers three practical steps.

The first is to request a full lipid profile from your doctor, not just a cholesterol test.

According to the Spaniard, standard tests don’t always reveal your true cardiovascular risk.

Instead, the focus should be on inflammation, particle subtypes, and overall balance.

Secondly, reducing refined carbohydrates and sugary snacks is important, including white bread, pastries, and processed juices.

Such foods spike glucose and triglyceride levels, fuelling inflammation and insulin resistance.

Instead, Rojas advises eating healthy fats, high-quality proteins, fibre, and fresh fruit.

His third tip is to quit smoking and start strength training, which he says improves insulin sensitivity, lowers blood pressure, and reduces cardiovascular risk – regardless of body weight.

“As you see, heart attacks aren’t just related to older people, but almost all the causes can be prevented. Start today,” he concludes.