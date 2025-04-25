Scorchio in the Costa del Sol: Weekend temperatures set to hit 30C in Malaga as hot terral winds blow south

TEMPERATURES are set to soar to 30C in Malaga and other coastal hotspots this weekend, driven by the arrival of the notorious terral wind.

This warm inland breeze is expected to sweep across the southern coastline by Saturday, pushing temperatures into summer territory for the first time in 2025.

Malaga city, Velez-Malaga, Estepona and Alora are all set to hit 30C on Saturday, with Coin potentially climbing even higher to 32C, while Marbella is expected to reach 28C.

Night-time temperatures will also remain unusually warm for April, with overnight lows ranging from 16C to 19C.

According to Spain’s national meteorological agency Aemet, the terral began making its presence felt earlier in the week, with parts of the province already registering summer-like highs.

On Wednesday, Malaga Airport and Estepona recorded the highest temperatures on the Iberian Peninsula at 27.2C, just below Spain’s national peak of 27.3C in Tazacorte, La Palma.

Coastal areas that missed out on the terral, such as Marbella, felt noticeably cooler, with highs of around 21C – but that’s all about to change.

However, this mini heatwave may not last beyond the weekend.

Sunday is expected to bring some relief, with daytime highs dipping slightly to around 25C in Malaga and La Axarquia, and no more than 27C inland.

This more moderate trend is set to continue into early next week.

Rain could make a tentative return by Wednesday, though Aemet says it’s too soon to pin down where or how intense the showers might be.

For now, the forecast suggests temperatures will be close to the seasonal average, with precipitation slightly above normal heading into May.