21 Oct, 2024
21 Oct, 2024 @ 15:00
Pregnant woman and unborn child are killed by ‘kamikaze’ drug driver travelling on wrong side of road in Spain

by

A PREGNANT woman and her unborn baby were killed in a horrific head-on collision with another car tearing down the road on the wrong side.

The crash, which occurred near Logroño, La Rioja, on Sunday evening, was caused by a driver who was drunk and high on drugs.

The 35-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a car travelling in the correct direction, was killed when her vehicle was struck by a car that had been driving the wrong way for at least 10 kilometres. 

Both drivers were seriously injured but survived the crash.

The driver who caused the accident tested positive for both alcohol and drugs, and is now facing serious charges. 

At 9.50pm, the Guardia Civil received a call reporting that a ‘kamikaze’ car was driving down the motorway on the wrong side of the road.

At 9.53pm, they received the call telling them that a terrible collision had occurred.

Authorities are investigating how and why the driver ended up on the wrong side of the highway.

Walter Finch

