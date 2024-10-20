Pictured: British triathlete, 57, who died during race on Spain’s Costa del Sol as tributes pour in

A BRITISH athlete who died during a traithlon event on the Costa del Sol has been named as Mark Stokes.

The 57-year-old (pictured above) was one of two veteran triathletes to lose their lives during the Grand Final of the World Triathlon Series in Torremolinos this week.

Stokes is reported to have been an engineering expert and consultant based in Reading, Berkshire.

The incident occurred during the final stage of the triathlon on Thursday afternoon, after the athlete had completed the swimming and cycling portions.

In an emotional tribute online, fellow competitor Tim Donnelly Smith wrote: “This week we have been in Torremolinos, Spain, for the World Triathlon Championships. This is a race for which we both qualified over a year ago, in Bournemouth, where we first met.

“We’ve raced together and kept in touch since. Here in Torremolinos we were sharing an apartment and travelled out together. We were both so excited to be here: World Championships? Us? Yes!

“Heartbreakingly on Thursday afternoon Mark collapsed in the final stages of the run leg of our race. Medics were unable to resuscitate him and the world changed in a split-second for many people, almost all of whom I have never met.”

He added: “I really wasn’t sure whether (or how) to write this post. But I concluded that writing it and tagging Mark is probably the best – the only – way I have of sending my condolences to all of his family, friends, colleagues and triathlon family. I’m so sorry for your loss. RIP, Mark.”

After Mark collapsed, medical staff were on hand to respond immediately, but were unable to revive the athlete.

READ MORE: Female athlete dies while taking part in gruelling Ironman competition in Spain

Two men died of heart attacks during the Grand Final of the World Triathlon Series in Torremolinos. Credit: World Triathalon

Meanwhile, a 79-year-old Mexican died of a separate heart attack earlier in the morning, just after the start of the swimming leg.

Similarly, medical staff responded immediately, but could not bring him back.

READ MORE: Two severely decomposed bodies are found floating near tourist hotspots on Spain’s Costa Blanca

The incident has prompted renewed discussions about the risks associated with endurance sports, particularly among older athletes, while the exact circumstances of the deaths are still under investigation.

The Grand Final of the World Triathlon Series is a prestigious international competition that has been running since 2009.

It brings together the world’s top triathletes to compete for the title of World Champion in a series of races held over several days.

Each race consists of three disciplines: swimming, cycling, and running. The final race is often the most important, as it determines the overall winner of the series.