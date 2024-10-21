Why Nido Malvarrosa is the Ultimate Home for Valencia’s Students

As Valencia’s student population continues to thrive, finding a home that supports both academic success and social well-being becomes crucial. Nido Malvarrosa is emerging as the go-to place for students seeking an environment where both study and community come together seamlessly.

Nestled just steps from the beautiful Malvarrosa Beach, Nido Malvarrosa offers flexible, fully furnished, stylish apartments designed with students in mind. Each apartment features a private bathroom and bi-weekly cleaning services, ensuring a comfortable, low-maintenance living experience. The all-inclusive rent covers utilities and high-speed Wi-Fi, allowing students to focus on their studies and enjoy their time in Valencia without the stress of managing household tasks.

Beyond its modern apartments, Nido Malvarrosa is dedicated to fostering a vibrant and supportive community. The flex-living centre includes modern co-working spaces and dedicated study rooms, perfect for focused study sessions and collaborative projects. Residents can also stay fit with the on-site gym, unwind on the rooftop terrace with stunning views of the Mediterranean, and engage in a variety of organised social events and cultural activities throughout the year. Additionally, a restaurant on-site offers convenient dining options right at home.

The Nido Malvarrosa’s prime location further enhances its appeal conveniently close to both the Universidad de Valencia and Universitat Politècnica de Valencia, making commutes to campus quick and easy. The city centre, with its diverse array of dining, shopping, and entertainment options, is also easily accessible.

Nido Malvarrosa is more than just a place to live; it’s a thriving environment where students can excel academically and fully immerse themselves in the vibrant life of Valencia. Book a visit today to discover your new home.

Valencia: Avenida de los Naranjos 16, 46011 Valencia

t: +34 960 13 65 25 e: malvarrosa@nidoliving.com