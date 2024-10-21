First class delivery: As the Ukraine war intensified, Nova Post decided to branch out and follow its citizens to Spain

The Olive Press talks to Nova Post’s CEO in Spain, Karputev Serhii

Why have you launched in Spain now?

Nova Post entered the Spanish market six months ago, in April 2024. We followed our clients, as since the beginning of the full-scale war many Ukrainians fled their homes and found temporary refuge all over Europe, including Spain. And at the same time they keep strong connections to their homeland and need to send and receive parcels to and from Ukraine on a regular basis.

In addition, our goal is to better connect Ukraine with Europe and to provide European entrepreneurs with easy access to the large Ukrainian consumer market and access to up to 30 million active customers.

In six months we have opened SIX Nova Post branches in Spain — in Barcelona, Valencia, Alicante, Torrevieja and Malaga — and offer a fast and easy delivery service of documents, parcels and cargo weighing up to 1000 kg throughout Spain, between European countries and to and from Ukraine. Also, we deliver to 13,380 partner parcel lockers, 1,346 pick-up points and by courier to any address throughout Spain.

In what way are you different from other package and delivery services like GLS or DHL?

We do not compete with the giants of courier services that have existed in the European market for decades. On the contrary, when entering new markets, we collaborate effectively with local logistic operators. This is an essential part of our success, helping to expand delivery options for our clients. For example, we rely on partners to provide delivery to addresses across the country until we can manage it independently or to deliver to parcel lockers. In Spain, we cooperate with both GLS and Inpost.

However, we have key strengths that we consider to be our key selling points (KSP) or advantages.

Firstly is our mobile application. It allows the customer to find the nearest branch or service point, call a courier, create an online shipment without leaving home, as well as pay for delivery and then track the entire movement of the parcel. Moreover, you can track your delivery in real-time. In general, we try to make all digital tools intuitive to use so that our customers feel comfortable.

Secondly, is our focus on the client. Our clients always come first. Our service and product are centered on customer needs, convenience, ease of use, and speed of service and delivery. We ensure quick responses to our customers through all communication channels — in the call center, in messengers, and on social media. The introduction of digital technologies and innovations at all levels of the company helps us to achieve this speed.

Also, we are automating the process of sorting parcels at sorting terminals, introducing robots to quickly process large volumes of parcels.

Thirdly, is the speed of delivery. In Spain and other European countries where we have our branches, we deliver within one day, and in Ukraine — within five days.

By the way, the delivery service between European countries is becoming quite popular. It is now often used by tourists, as it is more convenient and cheaper to send suitcases to a destination with Nova Post than to book luggage on the plane and go through a lengthy check-in procedure at the airport.

As for our prices, they are competitive with market rates.

Do you see a good opportunity for people in Spain, and particularly expatriates, to use your service?

Our client is someone who prioritizes quality service and fast delivery, both as a person and as a business. That’s why we have something to offer both to locals and to those who have relocated to Spain under different circumstances

As I mentioned earlier, we are fast, highly customer-oriented, and convenient. We are redefining expectations for delivery speed. Our postal branches provide great customer experience. They offer a full range of logistics services for individual and business clients — receive or send documents, parcels and cargo. Also, we sell packaging materials and can pack your goods for you. Inside the branches, there are tables for parcel checking, children’s areas, free Wi-Fi, etc. That is why our branches are often compared to offices or cafes. Most of our branches are open seven days a week and operate until 20:00, which allows customers to use our services at their convenience.

Moreover, it’s rare to see a queue at Nova Post branches. This is thanks to digitalization and a simplified client identification process. If you have a Nova Post application, all you need to do is scan the barcode for identification. And if you don’t have the app yet, the operator will quickly input your data manually.

We know that delivery to the address, parcel lockers or Pick-up points are very popular in Europe. That is why we do not limit ourselves to postal branches, but offer convenient formats for everyone. Currently, there are 13,380 parcel lockers and 1346 Pick-up points across the country where you can receive Nova Post delivery. Customers can also use the courier delivery service to any location in Spain: the courier will come to the specified address to deliver your parcel or pick up the already packed shipment for delivery. You can order a courier online: through the website, a multilingual mobile application, or by phone.

Are you offering any incentives, such as special deals, to expatriates to use you for the first time?

We don’t typically offer this type of special deal, but we often run promotions that give our customers the chance to try new services. For example, we currently have a promotion on courier delivery. Until the end of October, you can call a courier for free. This means you will not have to pay for the courier service itself, only for the delivery of your shipment.

Where is your main headquarters in Spain and elsewhere in Europe?

Each country where Nova Post has representative offices has its own back office (or HQ). This is a team of specialists who manage the network’s work in the country: CEO, lawyer, accountant, sales manager, etc. In Spain, the back office is located in Barcelona, and in France, for example, in Nice.

What is your expansion plan?

In Spain, we are currently working on opening another branch in Barcelona and Benidorm. In Europe, Nova Post is preparing to enter the Dutch and Finnish markets.

However, network development is not our only goal today. In particular, we will develop existing services and add new ones for both individuals and businesses. For example, for individuals, we plan to offer same-day order pickup and allow customers to choose a convenient time window. We are also actively expanding our delivery geography. In the near future, Nova Post will connect Spain with the UK.

Soon we will launch new products that make life easier: storage in branches, an easy cost calculator, parcel redirection, delivery of parcels of non-standard sizes and shapes.

We are also preparing new services for business customers, such as cash on delivery, which we plan to introduce next year. This means that customers will be able to pay for the products directly when they receive the parcel, rather than in advance. We also plan to introduce fulfillment services in Spain, making it easier for entrepreneurs to store, pack, and deliver goods across Europe.

What do you think of the country, have you had holidays here?

Yes, I have been on vacation here with my family, but at that time I did not even think that one day I would open Nova Post branches here. Spain is a country with so much to offer. It has beautiful nature, interesting people and a rich cultural heritage. The local way of life, with its emphasis on a good work-life balance, clearly explains why so many foreigners are eager to make Spain their home.

I can truly say that life here inspires me. I want to do something good for the locals as well. To achieve this, Nova Post is actively integrating into the local community and strives to provide quality services for both individuals and businesses.

How do you see the Spanish economy developing over the next year and five years?

In my opinion, the Spanish economy will continue to grow. Tourism, the development of international e-commerce, and the logistics sector will play key roles in this growth.

As e-commerce grows rapidly, the need for efficient logistics solutions will increase significantly. I believe that Nova Post, with its extensive geographical coverage and range of services, will be a reliable partner for both individuals and businesses in these circumstances. With our deep expertise in logistics, we will become a partner with whom it will be easy to expand both domestically and internationally.

I assume the government’s efforts will focus on developing digital services and building infrastructure to help keep the Spanish economy stable despite global challenges.

How do you see the war in Ukraine developing over the next six months to year?

I am constantly keeping a close eye on the situation in Ukraine. However, I do not consider myself a military expert or strategist, so I cannot predict the course of the war. Of course, like every Ukrainian, I have faith and hope that the war will end as soon as possible with victory, particularly thanks to the support and help of our Western partners.

Do you have any special message for our readers at the Olive Press?

I would like to thank your readers, and of course, I invite everyone to try Nova Post’s services and share your experience with us. We believe that there are no limits to improvement, and we would be happy to improve further with your feedback.