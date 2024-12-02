2 Dec, 2024
2 Dec, 2024 @ 15:33
1 min read

Never Paint Again: The long-lasting exterior coating for your home that comes with a 20-year guarantee

EXTERIOR painting of your home is often a regular and costly exercise due to weather causing unwanted erosion.

But you can banish that problem by using a wall coating system that is guaranteed for up to 20 years.

Malaga-based Never Paint Again brings its professional and experienced service to the whole of Andalucia and Gibraltar at a competitive price.

The firm also carries out repairs such as damp proofing, rendering, and getting rid of those annoying cracks.

The team eliminates those ugly-looking mouldy, green and dirty walls, as well as damp patches and stains on walls.

They also clear up rough and uneven surfaces that give your home a scruffy look as well as making  alterations to a previous sub-standard job.

When properties are painted, masonry paint is not used in favour of the vastly superior option of wall coating. 

The special painting system is highly durable, resistant to all types of weather, and does not fade, crack, chip or peel.

The coating is resistant to rain, sun, snow, dirt, sand storms, mould and pollution plus there’s the big bonus of lowering your home heating bills and costs for running air conditioning.

What’s more, it lasts up to 20 years, and is fully guaranteed. 

The exterior wall coating is applied by high pressure spray, and includes a full programme of repairs to the exterior.

You can get a quotation without any obligation.

The coating works on all kinds of buildings; from villas to town houses and commercial properties as well.

Never Paint Again-Costa Del Sol, Malaga Tech Park, Calle Severo Ocha 41, Malaga 29590.

Tel: 613 841 950

Email info@neverpaintagain.co.uk

Website: https://www.neverpaintagain.es/

