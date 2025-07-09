EXPATS struggling with Spain’s soaring rental costs could do worse than look beyond the obvious hotspots, as a new study reveals where tenants can secure properties for under €8 per square metre a month.

The research by Idealista, southern Europe’s leading property marketplace, identifies Linares in Jaén province as Spain’s cheapest rental market at just €5.60 per square metre per month.

The industrial town in Andalucia’s olive oil heartland offers rentals at 56% below the regional average, making it an attractive prospect for budget-conscious internationals who don’t mind the authentic Spanish life far from the expat hubs.

But for foreigners seeking familiar territory, several gems appear near established international communities.

Ronda, the famous cliff top town beloved by tourists and just an hour from Marbella, comes in at €7.40 per square metre.

This puts authentic Andalucian living within reach whilst maintaining proximity to Costa del Sol fun.

The Valencia region features prominently with Ontinyent at €6.40 per square metre and Burriana at €7.00, both offering excellent value in a province increasingly popular with international residents.

Similarly, Xátiva clocks in at €7.20 per square metre, providing access to Valencia’s cultural richness without the capital’s price tag.

The study reveals dramatic regional disparities.

Tortosa in Tarragona province proves most surprising, coming in 64% cheaper than Catalonia’s average at €7.00 per square metre.

This historic town near the Ebro Delta offers Catalans and internationals alike a chance to experience authentic regional life whilst maintaining reasonable access to Barcelona.

Andalucia features heavily throughout the rankings, with Lucena in Córdoba at €6.50 per square metre and Ogíjares near Granada at €7.10.

The latter proves particularly interesting for expats, sitting virtually on Granada’s doorstep whilst offering substantial savings on the provincial capital.

The pattern emerges clearly: Andalucia, Castilla-La Mancha, Valencia and Extremadura dominate the bargain basement, offering exceptional value compared to coastal premium destinations.

Northern Spain hasn’t been forgotten either.

Ponferrada in León’s wine country comes in at €6.40 per square metre, whilst Asturian towns Langreo and Mieres del Camino offer mountain living at €6.70 and €7.00 respectively.

The research methodology focused on municipalities with sufficient data samples for statistical reliability, meaning many smaller villages were excluded despite potentially offering even better value.

This suggests the true bargain hunting opportunities extend far beyond these highlighted locations.

For context, these prices represent monthly rental costs per square metre.

A typical 100-square-metre property in Linares would therefore cost around €560 monthly, compared to much higher rates in major cities and coastal areas.

The timing proves crucial as Spain’s rental market faces unprecedented pressure.

International demand, limited supply and regulatory changes have pushed prices skyward in traditional expat destinations, making these alternative locations increasingly attractive.

Estate agents report growing interest from internationals in secondary cities and towns, particularly those offering good transport links to major centres whilst maintaining authentic Spanish character.

The pandemic accelerated this trend as remote working made location flexibility possible.

However, prospective renters should research local amenities, healthcare access and international community presence before committing – as sometimes life can be lonely far from the madding crowd.

Whilst these towns offer exceptional value, they may lack the established expat infrastructure found in traditional destinations.

