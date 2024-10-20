3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Alginet with garage – € 185,000

Penthouse Alginet, Valencia 3 beds 2 baths € 185,000

2.413 / 5.000 Discover the duplex penthouse of your dreams in Alginet! This magnificent property, built in 2007, offers 181 m² of pure comfort and elegance. With three spacious bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and two bathrooms, this penthouse is perfect for families looking for space and comfort. The loft on the second floor includes an additional bathroom and access to a private terrace, ideal for enjoying the views and the outdoors. The spacious living-dining room is the heart of the home, perfect for family gatherings or dinners with friends. The equipped kitchen with a gallery will… See full property details