20 Oct, 2024
20 Oct, 2024 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Alginet with garage – € 185,000

Penthouse

Alginet, Valencia

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 185,000

2.413 / 5.000 Discover the duplex penthouse of your dreams in Alginet! This magnificent property, built in 2007, offers 181 m² of pure comfort and elegance. With three spacious bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and two bathrooms, this penthouse is perfect for families looking for space and comfort. The loft on the second floor includes an additional bathroom and access to a private terrace, ideal for enjoying the views and the outdoors. The spacious living-dining room is the heart of the home, perfect for family gatherings or dinners with friends. The equipped kitchen with a gallery will… See full property details

