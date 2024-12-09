9 Dec, 2024
4 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Villanueva de la Torre with garage – € 295,000

Semi-detached Villa

Villanueva de la Torre, Guadalajara

  4 beds

  3 baths

€ 295,000

Elephant presents: Your Ideal Home in Villanueva de la Torre! WHY THIS PROPERTY IS SPECIAL: This is a magnificent semi-detached chalet, completely exterior, that offers a perfect harmony between comfort and style. The spaciousness of the rooms, the quality of materials and furnishings, the exquisite taste throughout the house, and its perfect location stand out. Located in Villanueva de la Torre, this chalet offers the perfect combination of comfort, tranquility, and functionality, with all essential services within reach: schools, supermarkets, parks… and excellent access to the A-2… See full property details

