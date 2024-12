Townhouse Ronda, Málaga 4 beds 3 baths € 245,000

House for Sale in San Francisco Ronda Neighborhood Beautiful two-story home located in the desirable San Francisco Ronda area, only 100 km from Málaga Airport. Features include: Fireplace Two fully-equipped kitchens Four spacious bedrooms Three bathrooms Versatile living room Nestled in a quiet neighborhood with excellent access to amenities and main roads…