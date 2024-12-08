The spirit of Christmas: The ultimate drinks guide for Christmas and the New Year, with Ben Odgers

IT is that time of year where thoughts turn to corks popping, celebrating Christmas with friends and family and finding that perfect bottle for a gift.

Running out of inspiration or not sure what to have with the turkey? Fear not I have you covered!

Join me as we navigate our way from world class Rioja at less than €5, through to decadent fizz and delicious spirits. So, let us begin our festive countdown looking at great bottles that will not break the bank.

The bargain supermarkets of Aldi and Lidl have put considerable work into their respective ranges and there are excellent quality wines available at very affordable prices.

The thermometer may have dropped a bit but drinking rosé in the winter sun with friends is one of life’s little pleasures. Just €2.69 will secure you Beso de Luna (Moonlight Kiss).

A standard blend of the grapes Tempranillo and Garnacha has resulted in a delicious strawberry scented wine that punches well above its price point. This is perfect for Christmas parties and a great accompaniment to most simple tapas. Available through most Aldi stores.

Luis Gurpegui 2021 Rioja graces the shelves at Aldi at an unbelievable €3.49. Many wines in supermarkets are peppered with award medals on the bottles, however most are irrelevant.

The fact that this wine received 94/100 by respected magazine, Wine Enthusiast, should be taken seriously. Classic cherry and plums on the nose with jammy red fruits and warm spice on the palate. This is best with simple lamb dishes, but the acidity means it can cope with fattier meats and is great with cheese. An absolute steal!

Ok, let us move up a price bracket now and get to serious wines that would work well for your Christmas dinner or New Year’s Day lunch.

Taking a trip to Eroski will help you unearth more gems, starting with Enate Chardonnay 234 (Vintage 2023/24).

Much of Spain’s white wines are made from Verdejo (as you would find in Rioja and Rueda) or Airén, however this Chardonnay offers something refreshingly different.

Fresh green apple mixed with a bit of tropical fruit; it is not heavy as it has not had any contact with oak barrels. It is the perfect pairing for a fish course and great with simple roast chicken, you will find it at less than €10 in Eroski and across independent shops.

If you are going for simple roast beef or something a bit more adventurous like suckling pig, then Condado de Haza Crianza 2020 from Ribera del Duero is perfect.

Currently in Carrefour at €12.89 this 100% Tempranillo-based wine offers darker fruits than other jammy wines from the same region. Blackberries and currants blend with roasted spice to give a long vanilla finish. Put it in the fridge for 15 minutes before you open it.

Most of the wine in the large supermarkets and independents is Spanish – it makes sense with reduced logistical cost, no tariffs, and a vast range to choose from.

Carrefour has a decent range of French wines but if you want to find the best France has to offer here in Spain then there is only one place to go…NICOLAS.

NICOLAS is a French wine merchant with roots so far back as 1822. Since 2019 a store has been operating in Marbella offering an amazing range, local delivery, and shipping across Spain. Check www.nicolasmarbella.com for more details.

Store owner Georgina Rascón de Galván was kind enough to share with me her picks for Christmas and New Year.

Firstly, no big celebration is complete without something fizzy.

Cava quality has massively improved over the last decade and is no longer Champagne’s little sibling.

A case in point is U Mes U Larus Cava Reserva Brut Nature at €20.90. This blend of Pinot Noir and Xarello exhibits fine bubbles with citrus, brioche and almond on the nose.

With a nice minerality on the palate it is certainly close in quality to Champagne.

This wine makes the perfect aperitive or would pair well with a simple grilled prawn starter. It needs to be properly chilled so at least a few hours in the fridge prior to opening.

White Burgundies (made of Chardonnay) tend to lend themselves well to richer poultry. Pouilly-Fuissé Les Préludes, Terres Secrètes 2022 offers up green apples, pears, and a nice buttery note from its contact with oak.

The wine’s bright acidity helps cut through any fattiness and helps to temper any overpowering gaminess. Great with quail, pheasant, or partridge, available at €29.70. It needs to be chilled but will lose some of its finesse if freezing so maybe an hour in the fridge before opening.

Red Burgundy can be very versatile in food pairing. If duck or venison is on the menu, Bourgogne Côte Chalonnaise Buissonier Vignerons de Buxy 2022 could be a good bet. At €14.70 this wine over-delivers.

This is from a farmers’ co-operative allowing smaller producers to pool their resources and as such the costs remain low.

This wine has plenty of red currant and cherry fruit with earthy spice and a bit of white pepper. Lower levels of tannins (the dryness you find in tea) mean it is quenching and refreshing. Again, pop it in the fridge for 15 minutes before opening.

Red Bordeaux, commonly a blend of multiple grape varieties but most usually including Cabernet Sauvignon and/or Merlot, can make for the ultimate Christmas dinner companion. Bordeaux is home of the world’s most famous wines with names like Château Lafite, Château Latour and Pétrus all calling it home.

Vineyards at Saint Emillion, France Adobe Stock

Older vintages of these wines stretch into four and five digits; however, you can find lesser-known properties at a fraction of the price.

Georgina recommends Château Cormeil-Figeac Saint-Émillion Grand Cru 2018. This wine benefited from the exceptional ripening the 2018 vintage provided, making a concentrated and balanced wine. Predominantly Merlot with Cabernet Franc, this is one for beef tenderloin or roast lamb. Dark berry fruits mix with tobacco and vanilla on the nose and follow on the palate with a little bit of dark chocolate on the finish.

To open or gift, this wine has had years to develop in the bottle and, as such, €27.90 seems very fair for something so classy. Remember red Bordeaux likes to be served at cellar temperature (15-18C) …have it too warm and it will lose much of its charm.

So, that is the wines covered and if you are looking for an after-dinner tipple or a present for someone who enjoys something a bit stronger, then here is the SPIRITS SOURCERY guide to the best bottles for this festive season.

Spain helped pioneer the gin explosion and the passion for rum in this country is no less. Dictador 20-Year-Old Colombian rum is like Christmas distilled into a bottle.

The aroma reveals intense dried fruit notes, accompanied by rich molasses and caramel, with subtle hints of oak and tobacco, complemented by a complex wood spice and underlying nuances of vanilla and dark chocolate undertones. Yum! Available for €63.90 in store and online from El Corte Inglés across Spain.

For the whisky lovers in your lives then why not give them the world’s best whisky? Last year the International Wine and Spirits Challenge awarded The Glenturret Triple Wood the world’s best single malt title. Remarkable considering that whiskies can costs tens of thousands of euros, and more, this bottle comes in at €73 from Amazon.es.

The Glenturret is a highland distillery making big waves in the world of whisky after being rebranded after a takeover by the luxury glass maker Lalique, in 2019.

This whisky is liquid gold with vibrant spices, peaches with a dash of cinnamon and vanilla leading to a sweet oaky finish.

Heading back to Nicolas for something French to finish. The most underrated of all the dark spirits is Armagnac.

About three million bottles are produced per year with half consumed by the French. The reason for this relative obscurity may be found in the nature of Armagnac’s production.

Small, family-owned farms and estates account for much of the output, and with limited marketing budgets to support their endeavours, prices have remained remarkably conservative. This presents a unique opportunity for the discerning consumer.

Armagnac XO Monluc is available at €99 and packaged beautifully. Fifth generation producers Monluc have created a delicious elixir packed with rich dried fruits, candied orange peel and roasted nuts. If you are looking for a decadent gift or the ultimate match to chocolate desserts, this is it.

So that concludes our whistle stop tour through the best drinks this Christmas.

I hope you found some inspiration either for what to drink come the special day or what to give a friend or loved one. Wishing you all a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Cheers!

Ben Odgers, the author, is the founder of Spirits Sourcery. An expert in the drinks and retail industries, offering a variety of services, from sourcing the rarest wines and spirits, personalised labels for celebrations or gifting, unique experiences, and tastings events. Whatever you need, Spirits Sourcery is the ultimate drinks concierge. Visit www.spiritssourcery.com or contact info@spiritssourcery.com to see how we can help.