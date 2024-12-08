Must-visit: This town of just 37 people is one of Spain’s most festive ‘pueblos’

THIS ‘pueblo’ has just 37 people but is one of Spain’s most festive towns.

In the run up to Christmas, thousands of people flock to the festive capitals of Madrid and Malaga.

But some of the best festive treats are found in Spain’s rural ‘pueblos’.

Aciera, a hamlet with just 37 residents has become one of the world’s most enchanting Christmas villages.

¿Sabías que en Asturias tenemos el que dicen es el pueblo más navideño del mundo? Se encuentra en el concejo de Quirós y se llama Aciera. Cada año los vecinos decoran con todo lujo de detalles sus casitas, jardines y hórreos, y al caer la noche a las 18:00 horas el pueblo se vuelve completamente mágico pues se ilumina y te hace sentir como en un cuento navideño… Hay incluso una ruta con las indicaciones a seguir para no perderte ni uno de los rincones… Esta iniciativa vecinal ha aparecido en muchos medios de comunicación como periódicos y televisión autonómica y nacional, y gracias a las redes sociales se ha viralizado. Cada tarde se acercan cientos de personas a conocerlo. Hay parking gratuito a la entrada del pueblo que pone que es privado porque pertenece al bar, pero amablemente de dejan aparcar ahí… Eso sí llegad muy pronto porque se llena… La gente acaba aparcando en los márgenes de la carretera algo que está prohibido… por favor un poco de respeto hacia los vecinos y sed previsores y llegar muy temprano… Nosotros llegamos como dos horas antes de que se encendieran las luces.

Its few streets are filled with magic each December as light and colour spills out into the mountainous surroundings.

A team effort, the local residents come together to transform the hamlet into the north pole, with charm on every corner.

The typically Asturian chalets are covered in fairy lights and christmas trees dot every pasture.

Cheeky elves and Santas climb the buildings as gnomes and deer chill out in doorways.

As is Spanish tradition, there are also impressive nativities all over the town.

The lights are switched on every night at 6pm.

Found in the Quiros, the village is surrounded by stunning mountains with plenty of opportunities for hiking.

In particular, the Parque Natural de las Ubiñas-La Mesa’s Senda del Oso is very popular amongst explorers.