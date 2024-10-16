Two severely decomposed bodies are found floating near tourist hotspots on Spain’s Costa Blanca

TWO bodies have been discovered floating off the shore of tourist hotspots in eastern Spain.

The corpses were found around seven hours apart on Tuesday, one at 11.55am and the second at around 7.30pm.

The former was discovered by a fishing boat just 1km off the coast of Villajoyosa.

The seaside town is just a few kilometres south of Benidorm and is hugely popular with British expats and tourists.

The second body was found in the sea off El Campello (pictured above in stock image), in the area of Cala Piteres, according to local newspaper Informacion.

The area is only a few kilometres south of Villajoyosa and sits north of Alicante city.

Both the bodies were found to be in an advanced state of decomposition.

Police are investigating but the working theory is that the corpses were migrants who drowned while attempting to reach Spain.