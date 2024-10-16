16 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
16 Oct, 2024 @ 09:42
··
1 min read

Spain is searching for mystery Euromillions winner who has yet to claim life-changing €162m prize – and time is running out

by
Euromillions Numbers Ticket

THE winner of a life-changing Euromillions jackpot has yet to claim their prize.

A lucky ticket winner in Derio, in the Basque Country, bought their winning ticket two weeks ago.

READ MORE: How much will Euromillions winner be taxed in Spain?

They struck big on the night of October 4, correctly guessing all five main draw numbers and the two star numbers.

They were the only ticket across Europe to win the jackpot, which was a total of €162,256,512.

However, 12 days later, they have yet to register their winning ticket.

Locals from the town are desperately trying to locate the winner, according to reports.

The winner of Euromillions has 90 days from the day the lottery is drawn to claim their prize.

With 12 days having already passed, it means the Basque ticket holder has 78 days left on the clock.

The biggest ever Euromillions jackpot went to a British player in July 2022, who scooped up €230m.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

El Campello Leads Costa Blanca Hotel Occupancy Boost In Spite Of Fewer British Bookings In Spain
Previous Story

Two severely decomposed bodies are found floating near tourist hotspots on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Next Story

Police identify man whose body was found dumped with his throat slit on a property in Spain’s Estepona

Latest from Business & Finance

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Police identify man whose body was found dumped with his throat slit on a property in Spain’s Estepona

POLICE have identified a man who was found dead in
El Campello Leads Costa Blanca Hotel Occupancy Boost In Spite Of Fewer British Bookings In Spain

Two severely decomposed bodies are found floating near tourist hotspots on Spain’s Costa Blanca

TWO bodies have been discovered floating off the shore of