Spain is searching for mystery Euromillions winner who has yet to claim life-changing €162m prize – and time is running out

THE winner of a life-changing Euromillions jackpot has yet to claim their prize.

A lucky ticket winner in Derio, in the Basque Country, bought their winning ticket two weeks ago.

READ MORE: How much will Euromillions winner be taxed in Spain?

They struck big on the night of October 4, correctly guessing all five main draw numbers and the two star numbers.

They were the only ticket across Europe to win the jackpot, which was a total of €162,256,512.

However, 12 days later, they have yet to register their winning ticket.

Locals from the town are desperately trying to locate the winner, according to reports.

The winner of Euromillions has 90 days from the day the lottery is drawn to claim their prize.

With 12 days having already passed, it means the Basque ticket holder has 78 days left on the clock.

The biggest ever Euromillions jackpot went to a British player in July 2022, who scooped up €230m.