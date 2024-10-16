16 Oct, 2024
16 Oct, 2024 @ 09:57
Police identify man whose body was found dumped with his throat slit on a property in Spain’s Estepona

POLICE have identified a man who was found dead in a property in Estepona at the weekend.

The victim was found with a slit throat and signs of severe blows to the head.

READ MORE: Brit expat boxer convicted of horror road rage murder near Estepona

Policia Nacional have revealed that the victim is a 38-year-old man of Romanian origin.

The force have yet to make any arrests in relation to his death.

The corpse was discovered at around 1pm on Sunday and an autopsy was carried out on Monday.

According to police, he was discovered by the horrified managers of the estate, situated in a rural area of the town that is hugely popular with British expats and tourists.

The owners immediately called in police who attended the scene alongside forensics.

Investigators are now trying to establish why the man was left in the finca.

He has no links to the property or its current owners.

The investigation continues.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575

