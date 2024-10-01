Relief for Estepona family as Kinahan-linked British boxer, 24, convicted of murder for stabbing son, 19, to death during cocaine-fuelled road rage attack in Spain

A YOUNG British boxer who stabbed a Spanish teenager to death and fled Spain four years ago has been found guilty of murder.

Lewis Briggs, now 24, was condemned for the most serious charge at the end of a six-day trial in Malaga that will see him serve at least 15 years in jail – and as many as 25.

The jury returned a verdict 8-1 that Briggs jumped out of his white Mercedes and launched a premeditated attack against Ulrich Perez, 19, that ended in him stabbing his victim in November 2020.

The horrific onslaught followed an incident at a zebra crossing near Diana Park in Estepona when Perez shouted at Briggs to slow down.

A young photo of Lewis Briggs

The jury foreman said Perez ‘had no chance of defending himself against.’

He added: “The victim wasn’t prepared for the attack and the proof was that he had still had a shopping bag in his hand.

“He didn’t let go of the bag until the other man kicked him before stabbing him in his left side.

“The attack from the moment the defendant got out of his car to the moment he got back into his vehicle and drove away only lasted about 10 seconds.”

The young boxer, who trained at a gym linked to the Kinahan cartel and already had convictions for drug trafficking, had argued his actions were unintentional.

The white Mercedes Briggs was driving when he murdered Ulrich Perez

On day one of the trial he turned to the family of Perez, who were absent for the verdict, and confessed to the killing, adding ‘it was never my intention to kill anyone’ and ‘it was an accident.’

Yet he still admitted to stopping his car after the streetside spat, taking a knife from the glove compartment and using it on Perez after he had already beaten him to the floor.

He had tried to argue his behaviour had been affected by a 24-hour drink and cocaine bender that he had been on leading up to the murder.

Immediately after the shocking crime, which took place in broad daylight in front of horrified onlookers, Briggs falsified the number plates on his car and fled to the UK via Portugal.

A photo taken of the crime scene on November 18, 2020

He was tracked down and arrested in Leeds a month later and promptly extradited back to Spain.

Despite being on conditional bail leading up to the trial, Briggs had left the country and taken a trip to Dubai in April or May, according to legal sources.

He was intercepted at an airport in Italy, where he claimed he had been ‘visiting a sick friend’, before he returned to Spain and had his passport confiscated.

He has now been remanded in custody to await sentencing.