Spain to be ‘hit hard’ by storms and rain this week thanks to ‘ex-hurricane Isaac’ – except these areas which will bask in 32C from TODAY

SPAIN is facing ‘unstable’ weather this week as the effects of ex-hurricane Isaac continue to be felt.

The former category 1 hurricane, which has now been downgraded to a tropical storm, will continue advancing into northern Europe over the next couple of days.

However, while it will not make landfall in Spain, it will ‘open the door’ to several storms and a humid atmospheric stream that will ‘hit Spain hard’, according to meteorologists at El Tiempo.

Galicia in the north will experience ‘abundant’ rainfall and storms until at least the end of Thursday, for example.

But Wednesday is forecast to be the most unstable day of the week, with the rain expanding from Galicia through to Asturias, Cantabria and the Basque Country.

Rain will also advance through Castilla y Leon and by midday it could reach La Rioja and Navarra.

Yellow warnings are in place in Galicia, Asturias, Leon, Zamora, Gipuzkoa and Navarra due to rainfall that could exceed 15mm per hour and 40mm in 12 hours.

Later in the day the rain will reach Aragon and Cataluña, as well as the north of Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha and Madrid.

The wet weather could even affect the Balearic Islands and the north of the Valencia region.

Rain map of Spain for Friday

On Thursday morning, the rains could still be intense in the east of Cataluña and the Balearic Islands, reports El Tiempo.

But practically avoiding the wet weather altogether is the southernmost region of Andalucia.

Inland cities like Sevilla will see highs remain above 30C for the entire week, reaching a peak of 33C on Sunday.

On the coast, Malaga is set to sizzle today with highs of 33C, with the rest of the week looking cloudy but warm and in the high 20s.

The story is the same in resorts like Marbella and Estepona, with highs of 31C today and high 20s for the rest of the week.

Alicante and much of the Costa Blanca will also enjoy highs of 31C today, with the mercury remaining in the mid to high 20s until at least next week.