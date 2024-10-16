Urgent weather alerts are issued for Spain’s Costa del Sol and Cadiz as deluge takes experts by surprise

A SERIES of urgent weather alerts were issued for parts of southern Spain overnight amid a deluge of heavy rain which is continuing this morning.

Yellow-level warnings (pictured above) have been put in place for the whole of Cadiz province and the majority of Malaga, including Ronda and the Costa del Sol.

The alerts were issued for midnight and will remain in place until 2pm on Wednesday.

Across Malaga province, state weather agency Aemet predicts up to 40mm of rain could fall per square metre in the space of 12 hours.

In Cadiz, it has warned of 15mm per square metre per hour.

It was the second night in a row that the Costa del Sol was rocked by thunder and rain storms.

After Monday night’s deluge, multiple roads in Marbella and Estepona were left flooded.

Video footage shared online showed motorway slip roads filled with water, including in Diana Park, between San Pedro and Estepona.

Nueva Andalucia in Marbella also saw roads completely submerged by the rainwater.

And the intensity of the rainfall yet again took meteorologists by surprise, as state weather agency Aemet was forced to urgently update its weather warnings.

Much of Malaga and Sevilla saw their yellow alerts for rainfall upgraded to orange on Monday night – the second-most severe after red – during the worst of the storm at around 11pm.