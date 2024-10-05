Euromillions player in Spain wins incredible €162m jackpot – but how much will they keep after tax?

A LUCKY Euromillions player in Spain has claimed last night’s life-changing €162m jackpot.

Specifically, the ticket holder, from the Basque Country, became €162,256,512 richer over night.

The unnamed winner was the only person in the whole of Europe to correctly predict all five main draw numbers plus the two ‘star’ numbers.

The winning ticket was purchased online via the official Loterias office in Herriko Plaza, Derio.

In Spain, Euromillions winnings are taxed at 20%, although the first €40,000 is exempt.

It means last night’s winner will pay 20% tax on €162,256,472, equalling around €32,451,294.

It leaves their total winnings at a not-so-bad €129,805,178.

Throughout Europe, 12 people won €94,700.09 each after correctly predicting five balls and one star.

One of these was validated in Spain, specifically, in administration number 17 of Armunia (Leon), reported Loterias y Apuestas del Estado through a statement.

Once the jackpot has been shared, Euromillions will put into play for the next draw, on Tuesday October 8, a guaranteed prize of €17 million for the winners of the first category.