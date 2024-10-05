2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Torrevieja with pool – € 245,000

Townhouse Torrevieja, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 245,000

South facing terraced property over one floor with no neighbours above. Located in a private residential with swimming pool. The total surface area is 124m2 of which 70m2 is the living area and 54m2 of terrace. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen-living room, solarium overlooking the pool, terrace and garden. Neighbours only on one side. It has parking space and swimming pool with green area. Completely new refurbishment 2023 in contemporary style. Aluminium windows, air conditioning in all rooms. Parking space. Communal brand new swimming pool. IBI taxes: €200. €400 community fees… See full property details