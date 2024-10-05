5 Oct, 2024
5 Oct, 2024 @ 12:00
Olive oil production soars by almost 50% in Spain in welcome news for the industry

SPAIN’S olive oil production is expected to rise by a hefty 48% this month compared to the previous October, according to estimates from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA).

After two poor harvests caused by the ongoing drought, 1.26 million tons is expected to be produced this October in the main regions of Andalucia and Castilla-La Mancha.

Agriculture Minister, Luis Planas, described the figures as ‘positive’ and the recovery of production ‘will allow the markets to return to normality’.

According to forecasts, production for the 2024-2025 campaign will be 4% above the average of the last six harvests.

The rains of last spring have allowed a good flowering and fruit setting of olive trees, although rain is needed over the next few weeks to guarantee the proper growth of olives, according to the MAPA.

The capacity data is preliminary and will be adjusted depending on how the harvest goes in November.

Andalucia is set to produce just over a million tons- 77% more than in the previous campaign and 81% of the national total.

Castilla-La Mancha will see its harvest increase by 29%, to 140,000 tons.

