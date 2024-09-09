9 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
9 Sep, 2024 @ 12:02
··
1 min read

Spain is running worryingly low on extra virgin olive oil after drought and poor harvests, warn farmers

by
Liquid gold: Spain's olive oil
Liquid gold: Spain's olive oil. Image by Leopictures from Pixabay

SPAIN’S main associations of olive oil producers are warning that cooperatives and major retailers are running worryingly low on stock of the country’s so-called ‘liquid gold’, due to the poor harvests seen over the past two years because of an ongoing drought. 

The farmers’ union Asaja, for example, in Malaga province, said that such a critical situation has never been seen since mass consumption of olive oil began and the central government started regularly tracking stock levels, La Opinion de Malaga newspaper reported.

But the president of Asaja, Baldomero Bellido, said that empty shelves are not likely to be seen given that major distributors tend to have their own reserves. 

“But what we could see is fewer bottles of oil than usual in some sales points,” he told the newspaper. 

Read more: Why do Spaniards live so long? Health expert reveals what could be behind Spain’s superior longevity

Liquid gold: Spain's olive oil
Liquid gold: Spain’s olive oil. Image by Leopictures from Pixabay

“We are going to see a period when national stocks will be practically non-existent, toward the end of this month, but fortunately the new harvest will begin in October and reserves will be built back up,” he added. 

Rainfall in the spring of this year should mean that the harvest will be better this year than that of the past two seasons, which were badly affected by drought across Spain.

“The reality is that the last season saw just 2% more tonnes produced compared to two years ago, but both of those years ended with 50% lower production of oil in [Malaga] province compared to the average in the five years prior to the ongoing drought,” Bellido explained. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Simon Hunter

Simon Hunter has been living in Madrid since the year 2000 and has worked as a journalist and translator practically since he arrived. For 16 years he was at the English Edition of Spanish daily EL PAÍS, editing the site from 2014 to 2022, and is currently one of the Spain reporters at The Times. He is also a voice actor, and can be heard telling passengers to "mind the gap" on Spain's AVLO high-speed trains.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

The Evolution of Casinos in Spain: From Luxury Lounges to Online Slots

'Game of Thrones' actor Iain Glen.
Next Story

Casting call in Malaga: Directors need double of ‘Game of Thrones’ star and elderly women for international series being shot in Ronda

Latest from Business & Finance

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

The Telegraph journalist David Knowles, 32, dies in Gibraltar: Tributes pour in for ‘talented and popular’ reporter

DAVID Knowles, a journalist for the Telegraph, died in Gibraltar

What is the Eastside Project? The €340m extension of Gibraltar being backed by a Vietnamese fund – and sparking outrage among some Spaniards

WORK continues apace on the land reclamation project on Gibraltar’s