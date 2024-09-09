Casting call in Malaga: Directors need double of ‘Game of Thrones’ star and elderly women for international series being shot in Ronda

ARE you an older man, with ginger, brown or blonde hair, British looking, and around six foot one inch in height?

If so there may be a job for you in Malaga, serving as a body double for Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen.

The man who portrayed Jorah Mormont in the HBO fantasy series will be returning to Spain to film a new project, this time in Ronda.

The exact nature of the production has not been made public, but there are also other jobs going for extras on the production.

‘Game of Thrones’ actor Iain Glen. Photo: ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Malaga-based casting company ModExpor is looking for elderly-looking women aged between 70 and 90, as well as men with grey hair and who are around five foot eight inches tall.

The filming is due to take place between September 17 and 19, according to newspaper Diario Sur.

Anyone who thinks that they fit the bill for the jobs can send a WhatsApp message to 689 67 90 61 if you are a man with grey hair, to 669 36 78 10 if you are an elderly woman, and to 689 67 90 61 if you could be Iain Glen’s double.