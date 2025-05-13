Set Sail with Confidence: Generali Expatriates Boat Insurance Has You Covered

Whether it’s your full-time residence or a beloved getaway, Spain has become a second home to many expats. For boating enthusiasts, it’s a true paradise: year-round sunshine, crystal-clear waters, and perfect conditions for heading out to sea. But owning a boat or yacht isn’t just about enjoyment – it also means taking care of the practicalities. If you’re preparing to start the new season on the right foot, it’s not only the engine and equipment that matter – having the right insurance in place is just as important.

After a long winter in storage, your boat is probably ready to be brought back to life. With the good weather now here, it’s time to enjoy the freedom of the open water. A thorough clean and check-up, and you’re ready to rediscover the joy of being back on the waves, doing what you love most.

Even when you’ve taken care of all the physical preparations, it’s easy to overlook the unpredictable – the accidents or issues that can arise while out at sea. Whether you have a dinghy, a jet ski or a luxury yacht, it’s not just the hull and engine that need protection – you do too.

Boating is full of variables, and the unexpected can happen at any time. That’s why having the right insurance from a trusted provider is essential. With Generali Expatriates, you’ll find a policy that goes far beyond basic third-party liability.

Generali Expatriates’ yacht and boat insurance offers a comprehensive range of benefits, including:

Damage to your own vessel, including theft – covering tenders, special accessories, personal belongings, and wreck removal

Nautical assistance for the boat and its occupants

Legal assistance

Extended third-party liability, including:

– Voluntary civil liability

– Environmental pollution damage

– Participation in coastal regattas

And that’s not all – the policy also includes accident cover. Should the worst happen, it provides compensation for death, permanent disability, and injuries to passengers caused by accidents, whether on board or during boarding and disembarkation – including medical expenses.

You can also choose to insure your vessel under the traditional Institute Yacht Clauses, for that extra layer of reassurance.

Whether it’s for your car, home, life, pets, business, accidents – or your boat – Generali Expatriates is the #1 preferred expat insurer in Spain.

With a network of over 200 brokers and agents, you can get advice in your own language.

For a quote or to find a local broker, visit www.generaliexpatriates.es or call 91 342 25 49 and speak to someone today – we’re here to help.

Generali Expatriates – helping you enjoy life in Spain, with confidence and peace of mind.