Cruise ship diverts to Cadiz as Brit, 83, dies after choking on food at sea

A BRITISH pensioner has died in southern Spain after choking on food aboard a cruise ship that was sailing near the Cadiz coastline.

Kenneth Edward Cooper, 83, was enjoying lunch on the vessel on April 10 when he became unresponsive.

Medical staff on board immediately rushed to help, and the ship diverted course, docking in Cadiz to allow for emergency treatment.

READ MORE: Cádiz government says its town will not be overrun by cruise ship tourists yet residents are concerned

The retired pension fund manager was admitted to a local hospital but sadly died the following day, April 11.

The tragic incident prompted Spanish authorities to open an investigation, though limited information has been made public about the circumstances or the cruise line involved.

At the opening of the inquest in the UK, coroner’s officer Pip Morgan told Dorset Coroner’s Court: “On April 10 this year, Mr Cooper was eating lunch when he became unresponsive. Doctors on board the cruise ship assisted and he was disembarked in Cadiz, Spain, the next morning and then admitted to hospital. Despite best efforts, he sadly died later that day.”

A post-mortem was conducted on May 6 by Dr Albadry at Holly Tree Lodge in Bournemouth, who confirmed the cause of death as hypoxic brain injury caused by choking.

Cooper, originally from Stow Bardolph, Norfolk, was living in Wareham, Dorset, with his wife Janis at the time of his death.

He was formally identified by a funeral director using his passport.

His body was repatriated to the UK following the incident.

Coroner Richard Middleton has adjourned the inquest ahead of a pre-inquest review hearing, scheduled for November 6.