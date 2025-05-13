Is this the end for Spain’s beloved beach showers? 

ARE we going to lose the beach showers that are currently installed on many beaches in Spain to wash off salt and sand after a day at the beach?

“We are going to encourage people to remove showers from beaches,” said the president of the nonprofit Association of Environmental and Consumer Education Jose Palacios Aguilar.

Aguilar argues that the showers can be used this year, but he says that we ‘need to look to the future’, because of water scarcity concerns.

“We believe that it’s not necessary to have showers on the beaches and we also believe that it’s better for people to shower in their own home or in your hotel, because less water is consumed,” he said.

Spain also leads the world in Blue Flag beaches.

Aguilar gave an example of Sanxenxo, a seaside municipality that removed the beach showers and ‘didn’t receive any complaints’.

He said that they saved ‘litres and litres’ of water since the showers have been removed.

He also announced that Spain has obtained a total of 749 Blue Flags this summer, two more than in 2024, including 642 on beaches, 101 for marinas and six for tourist boats.

Spain continues to be the world leader for Blue Flag beaches after the 2025 awards were announced on Wednesday in Madrid.