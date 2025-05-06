WATCH: Devastating fire that blazed through southern Spain was sparked by ‘lightning strike’ 

FOR three days, firefighters and people of the Guardia Civil have been fighting to put out a wildfire close to Huercal de Almeria.

The fire erupted last Friday morning and was caused by a lightning strike in one of the hills in the El Pocico area in Huercal, and has already burned at least a thousand hectares.

As of Tuesday, two groups of firefighters are still working on the ground to put the fire out, which has been declared as ‘under control’ since Monday.

READ MORE: Spain’s jobless figures tumble to their lowest total in 17 years – Olive Press News Spain

Firefighters have reduced their presence in the area, with the focus now being on surveillance and liquidation of possible hot spots.

?Continuamos trabajando en el #incendio originado la madrugada de ayer en la sierra de Gádor #Almería debido a la caída de un rayo.



??Como medida preventiva ante la evolución y cercanía del fuego, procedimos al desalojo de una veintena de personas en el paraje Las Balsas.… pic.twitter.com/3KIqQtw9ek — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) May 4, 2025

After declaring it controlled, in addition to the two groups of forest firefighters, a fire truck and an environmental agent remained in the area.

Over the weekend, the fire mobilised more than 150 professionals and numerous air and land resources due to the spread of the fire in an area that is difficult to access.

READ MORE: Pregnant girl, 18, throws bottle of urine in nurse’s face in Malaga ‘because test was taking too long’ – Olive Press News Spain

Strong winds contributed to the rapid expansion of the flames, which also reached neighbouring municipalities.

Twenty people were evicted out of their homes as a precautionary measure, no people were ever at risk of the fire.