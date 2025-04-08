WATCH: The once-peaceful cove in Spain’s Almeria that has been consolidated as a people smuggling corridor channelling hundreds of illegal migrants from Algeria

IT’S been reported more than 700 migrants have arrived on the Spanish shores of Almeria this year, paying up to €10,000 to cross the Mediterranean from North Africa, chasing dreams of a better life in Europe.

This route has long been known as the deadliest migration route in the world.

READ MORE: Vulnerable illegal migrants blackmailed into working for zero pay at unlicensed Benidorm building site

More than 2400 people died when attempting to cross the Mediterranean last year, and those are just the deaths known to the International Organisation for Migration.

Three migrants died in the last week of March attempting to reach Almeria, the gateway to Europe.

One boat has ended its people-smuggling career, captured by the Guardia Civil at the end of March, but not before it cast out around 50 Algerian migrants onto Cala Mochuela´s black-stoned shores, Diario de Almeria reported.

Once on shore, with only backpacks containing a few possessions, the migrants continue their journey further into Europe. Many will be picked up by relatives or friends waiting anxiously down the road.

Others will be transported onwards to Valencia, Catalonia and Basque Country, so long as they pay €300.

The 11.5 metre long Phantom boat, mostly used for drug-runs across the ocean, was seized a few hours later by the Guardia Civil and destroyed. It was the Phantom’s third trip across the ocean in less than a week, social media videos have documented, bringing almost 150 people to Spain.

Another boat landing was at Playa de los Muertos in nearby Carboneras.

It’s likely the illegal immigrant network will continue its lucrative but deadly business, sourcing another high-powered vessel.

One social media user, who appears to be working with a team of alleged people-smugglers, has been sharing videos of their illegal Mediterranean crossings online.

The human cost

It was the deadliest year on record for migrants globally in 2024.

Nineteen bodies were recovered by the Guardia Civil in the azure waters off Almeria last year, and 213 remain missing as reported by the Andalusian Human Rights Association.

The Association has been documenting the migrant crossings for almost four decades. During this time, it has recorded more than 19,000 deaths and disappearances during ocean crossings, with 75% occurring in the last five years.

Although the Almeria coast remains the main gateway for illegal immigrants into Europe, Spain’s Ministerio del Interior recorded there has been a 36% drop in those entering the country without legal rights to do so.

As one of the lowest figures in the last decade, 4000 African migrants arrived on the 200 km coastline via sea last year compared to 6000 in 2023.

The Ministerio del Interior has recorded 139 arrests in Almeria for illegal trafficking over the last three years. But just 33 were tried in the courts last year.

READ MORE: